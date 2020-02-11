Daily Deals (2-11-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

With just 4GB of RAM, I typically don’t recommend buying an entry-level Dell XPS 13. It’s usually worth spending a little more to get a model with at least 8GB of memory.

But right now Dell is selling an XPS 13 with an Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $650, and that’s almost cheap enough to justify the anemic specs if you want the sleek design of this thin and light laptop but only expect to put it to light use.

Meanwhile Lenovo is selling a Yoga C640 13″ convertible with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $10 less than that… and Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet with a Pentium 4415Y processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is on sale for as little as $399 at the moment.

So yeah, I’m including that XPS 13 in today’s roundup because Dell is still selling it for one of the lowest prices to date. But I’m not sure I’d recommend buying it when there are other options available.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows tablets and convertible laptops

Laptops

Wireless audio

Smart displays

Other