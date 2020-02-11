Daily Deals (2-11-2020)

With just 4GB of RAM, I typically don’t recommend buying an entry-level Dell XPS 13. It’s usually worth spending a little more to get a model with at least 8GB of memory.
But right now Dell is selling an XPS 13 with an Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $650, and that’s almost cheap enough to justify the anemic specs if you want the sleek design of this thin and light laptop but only expect to put it to light use.
Meanwhile Lenovo is selling a Yoga C640 13″ convertible with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $10 less than that… and Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet with a Pentium 4415Y processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is on sale for as little as $399 at the moment.
So yeah, I’m including that XPS 13 in today’s roundup because Dell is still selling it for one of the lowest prices to date. But I’m not sure I’d recommend buying it when there are other options available.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows tablets and convertible laptops
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium 4415Y/8GB/128GB for $399 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium 4415Y/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $499 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $855 – HP (coupon: 5PDS2020)
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $640 – Lenovo (coupon: PRESIDENTYOGA21)
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $650 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $487 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOK)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ Win10 laptop w/AMD A9-9420E/4GB/64gB for $200 – Lenovo (IDEADAILY1)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $170 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEADAILY2)
Wireless audio
- Cowin E7 active noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $45 – Amazon
- DOSS SoundBox portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – Amazon
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $90 – Dell
Smart displays
- Lenovo 4″ Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: SMARTCLOCKDEAL)
- Lenovo Smart Display 8″ w/Google assistant for $85 – Lenovo (coupon: VALENDISPLAY2020)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $90 – Amazon
Other
- Eve of Darkness by S.J. Day eBook for free – Tor
- AIDEAZ 5,000 mAh wireless power bank for $20 – Amazon (coupon: 40N9MIN5)
- Google Chromecast (2nd-gen) 2-pack for $50 – Woot
- Linksys Velop whole-home mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $200 – Lenovo
