Daily Deals (2-10-2020)

Microsoft is running an Anime month sale, which means you can pick up seasons and episodes of some popular animated TV shows for free or save a lot of money on some TV shows or movies — case in point: you can get the complete series of Cowboy Bebop for just $6.
And since Microsoft is a Movies Anywhere partner, that means anything you purchase should be available across a range of devices including Windows, Android, and iOS devices — so if you pick up a Pixel 4 smartphone for $200 off today or a 2-pack of Amazon Fire HD tablets for $50 off, you’ll be able to watch your anime on those devices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Google Devices
- Google Pixel 4 for $599 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Google PixelBook w/Core i5/8GB/128GB for $600 – Best Buy
Amazon devices
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 2-pack for $110 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 2-pack for $200 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle (8th-gen) for $50 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $75 – Amazon
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ w/AMD A6-9220e/4GB/64GB for $170 – Best Buy
- Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 11 convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $319 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- JBL E25BT wireless earbuds for $18 – Harman (via eBay)
- Funcl true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (coupon: 3NU26GXN — make sure to choose “Funcl USA” in the “sold by” field)
- Anker Soundbuds Slim+ Bluetooth earbuds for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TaoTronic TT-BH042 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for $28 – TaoTronics (coupon: FEB50)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds + $5 gift card for $50 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose Soundsport wireless earbuds for $70 – Bose (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds for $120 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones (rose gold) for $220 – Amazon
Other
- Anime sale (Cowboy Bebop, Naruto Shippuden, Your Name, and more) – Microsoft Store
- CyberPowerCP1500 Sinewave UPS for $130 – B&H (price in cart)
- FiiO X5 (3rd-gen) portable high-res audio player for $180 – B&H
