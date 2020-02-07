Daily Deals (2-07-2020)

The HP Spectre x360 is a premium thin and light laptop with a metal body, a convertible design that lets you use it as a laptop or tablet, and digital pen support for writing and drawing.
For the past few weeks HP has been running a sale on its previous-gen model, which means that you can pick up a model with an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processor for as little as $730. That’s not surprising now that the company is selling newer models with 10th-gen Intel Core Ice Lake chips.
What is surprising is that Best Buy is running a 1-day sale on the new model, which means that you can spend just $800 and get HP’s premium convertible notebook with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $800 – Best Buy
- HP SPectre x360 13t convertible laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $730 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $450 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L380 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $449 – Lenovo (coupon: THINK10)
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-6260U/Intel Iris 540 graphics for $250 – Newegg
Streaming and downloads
- 1-month Sling TV subscription for $5 and up – Sling TV ((new customers only)
- Ticket to Ride PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Carcassonne PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 36W dual-port USB-C wall charger for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TP-Link Deco whole-home WiFi router 3-pack for $157 – Amazon
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass Bluetooth headphones for $60 – Woot
