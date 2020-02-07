Daily Deals (2-07-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

The HP Spectre x360 is a premium thin and light laptop with a metal body, a convertible design that lets you use it as a laptop or tablet, and digital pen support for writing and drawing.

For the past few weeks HP has been running a sale on its previous-gen model, which means that you can pick up a model with an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processor for as little as $730. That’s not surprising now that the company is selling newer models with 10th-gen Intel Core Ice Lake chips.

What is surprising is that Best Buy is running a 1-day sale on the new model, which means that you can spend just $800 and get HP’s premium convertible notebook with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Streaming and downloads

Other