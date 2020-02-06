Daily Deals (2-06-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by Skimlinks and Amazon’s and eBay’s affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds with Bose noise reduction technology are still on sale for $40 off, bringing the price down to $90… and Amazon is also throwing in a 3-month Audible subscription for folks that want to snag some eBooks, exclusive podcasts, and other content.

But while the Echo Buds are cheaper than true wireless earbuds from Apple or Samsung, there are plenty of other options, often at lower prices… Right now Focus Camera is selling Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds for $47, and Daily Steals is offering a set of JBL Endurance Peak in-ear headphones for $65 (JBL is currently selling them for $100, and the list price is $120).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

