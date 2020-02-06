Daily Deals (2-06-2020)

Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds with Bose noise reduction technology are still on sale for $40 off, bringing the price down to $90… and Amazon is also throwing in a 3-month Audible subscription for folks that want to snag some eBooks, exclusive podcasts, and other content.
But while the Echo Buds are cheaper than true wireless earbuds from Apple or Samsung, there are plenty of other options, often at lower prices… Right now Focus Camera is selling Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds for $47, and Daily Steals is offering a set of JBL Endurance Peak in-ear headphones for $65 (JBL is currently selling them for $100, and the list price is $120).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
True wireless earbuds
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds (white) for $47 – Focus Camera
- JBL Endurance Peak true wireless earbuds for $65 – Daily Steals
- Amazon Echo Buds with Bose noise reduction for $90 – Amazon
Slightly less (but still mostly) wireless headphones
- JBL Endurance Sprint Bluetooth earbuds for $25 – B&H
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $40 – Newegg
- Refurb Audio Technica ATH-SR6BTBK Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $50 – Focus Camera
Laptops and tablets
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell (coupon: LTXPS133AFF)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover/Surface mouse/Office 365 for $769 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14 convertible laptop w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $499 – B&H
Other
Leave a Reply