Daily Deals (2-05-2020)

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on RAVPower USB wall chargers and portable power banks. But B&H is getting on the action too with a sale on a few different RAVPower batteries.
That includes the best price I’ve seen to date on a power bank with USB ports and an AC outlet that you can use to plug in most laptops or other portable device that can run on 100W of power or less. Normally priced at $130, this RAVPower 27,000 mAh power bank is on sale for half price ($65) today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- RAVPower power banks & wall chargers for up to 30-percent off – Amazon
- RAVPower 45W USB-C GaN Tech wall charger for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 18W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 16750 mAh power bank for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 22,000 mAh power bank for $25 – B&H
- RAVPower 27,000 mAh 100W power bank w/AC outlet for $65 – B&H
- Anker PowerCore Fusion portable wall charger & 5,000 mAh power bank for $25 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t Titanium black true wireless earbuds for $50 – Jabra (via eBay w/180-day warranty)
- JBL Duet Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $30 – JBL
- Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for $150 – Woot
- Refurb JBL Link 300 smart speaker w/Google Assistant for $60 – JBL
Other
Leave a Reply