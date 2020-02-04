Daily Deals (2-04-2020)

Amazon is running a sale on Samsung Chromebook 4 models today, which means you can pick one up for anywhere between $180 and $280 depending on the screen size, storage, and memory. Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling Lenovo’s 11.6 inch Chromebook 100e with a quad-core MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for just $99.
Meanwhile B&H is selling a set of NuForce true wireless earbuds for $20 and meh has a 2-pack of Bluetooth earbuds for just $16.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 100e 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook 4 for $180 and up – Amazon
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.5″ WiFi + LTE w/256GB for $599 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium 4415Y/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet w/256GB for $584 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $195 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-pack for $300 – Amazon
Storage
- Crucial 1TB X8 portable USB 3.2 SSD for $145 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $27 – Amazon
Networking
- TP-Link Archer A5 AC1200 WiFi router for $30 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi router for $52 – Amazon
- TP-Link AC1750 WiFi range extender for $53 – Amazon
- Refurb TP-Link AC750 WiFi range extender for $10 – Newegg
- TP-Link Deco whole-home mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $157 – Amazon (or 1 for $70, 2 for $130)
Wireless audio
- 2-pack of LABT-2800 Bluetooth earbuds for $16 – meh
- NuForce BE Free5 true wireless earbuds for $20 – B&H
- OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Boost 20W portable Bluetooth speaker for $47 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Apple AirPods for $140 – Best Buy
Other
- Refurb Nintendo Switch for $260 – Nintendo (via eBay)
- Kensington Thunderbolt 3 dual 4K docking station for $210 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPF29)
- Refurb Google Pixel smartphones for $80 and up – Woot
