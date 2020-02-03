Daily Deals (2-03-2020)

Amazon is selling the current-gen iPad mini for $350 and up, which is the lowest price to date for Apple’s popular 7.9 inch tablet. Amazon’s Echo Buds are still on sale for $40 off. Monoprice is selling a 20,100 mAh, 45-watt power bank for just $32. And Anker’s Soundcore Life W20 over-ear, wireless, noise-cancelling headphones are just $40 today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Amazon Echo Buds + 3-month Audible subscription for $90 – Amazon
- Shure SE215 wireless sound isolating earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life W20 wireless over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Vogek JH-ANC10 sport wireless earbuds & neckband w/noise-cancellation for $28 – Amazon (coupon: NHS7SWMB)
Laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $250 and up – Lenovo
- Refurb Chromebooks for $62 – $68 – Woot
- Lenovo Yoga C630 13″ convertible w/Snapdragon 850/8GB/128GB/4G LTE for $500 – Lenovo (coupon: EARLYVOTING11)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: EARLYVOTING10)
Amazon Echo devices
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 – Amazon
Amazon Kindle devices
- Amazon Kindle + 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Amazon
Charging
- Monoprice 20,100 mAh 45W USB-PD power bank for $32 – Monoprice
- Tzumi PocketJuice 5,000 mAh power bank for $7 – Best Buy
- Insignia 90W USB-C wall charger for $50 – Best Buy
Keyboards & mice
- Logitech MK540 Advanced wireless keyboard & mouse for $36 – Best Buy
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse for $60 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced wireless mouse for $75 – Lenovo
- Logitech MX Ergo Plus wireless trackball mouse for $78 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse for $84 – Amazon
Free PC games
- Return of the Skeletal for free – ThatFish
- Desert Child, American Fugitive, Steredenn, White Night, and Narcos: Rise of the Cartels for free – Twitch (Prime member exclusive)
- Farming Simulator for free – Epic Games Store
Leave a Reply