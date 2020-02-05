Compal PivoBook is a laptop with a display that works in landscape or portrait

Most laptops have 16:9 displays. Some have 16:10 or 3:2 screens. But one thing that pretty much every modern laptop has in common? The display is wider than it is tall.

At first look, the PivoBook from Taiwanese manufacturer Compal looks the same. But there’s on key difference — you can flip the screen from landscape to portrait orientation.

The PivoBook isn’t a real thing that you can buy yet, but that didn’t stop Compal from winning an IF World Design Guide award for the laptop.

That means that while detailed specs aren’t available, we do know a few things about the design:

It has a 14 inch OLED FHD touchscreen display.

The screen is “extra thin and lightweight for effortless one-handed rotations.”

The rotation is made possible thanks to “a hinge ingenuity” which isn’t very well described by the pictures.

The laptop weighs about 3.5 pounds (1.5 kilograms).

While my first thought was that this was a 2-in-1 tablet with a screen that you could lift, rotate, and then re-attach, the description clearly states that screen rotation occurs “without having to remove the display first.” So my best guess is that the long bar on the back of the PivoBook is able to work like a normal laptop hinge or rotate 90 degrees to let you lift the screen in portrait mode.

Compal is an ODM (original device manufacturer), which means that we’re unlikely to see the PivoBook hit the streets under the Compal brand anytime soon. But we could see this design used and re-branded by other companie sin the coming year.