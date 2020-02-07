Compal Envision is a dual-screen laptop with a keyboard dock

Compal’s Duo360 and Duo360 X aren’t the manufacturer’s only new dual-screen laptop designs. The company also won an IF Design Guide award for a 13.5 inch dual-screen notebook called the Envision Lite.

The computer is a convertible notebook-style device with 360-degree hinge that lets you position the Envision Lite as a laptop, tablet, or anything in between. And it supports pen input as well as finger touch.

But it also comes with a keyboard dock that lets you type at full speed — and unlike some dual-screen devices we’ve seen, the Envision Lite’s keyboard doesn’t cover either display when you’re using it.

That’s because the keyboard dock has a built-in stand that lets you position the dual-screen device so that the top screen is at a 90-degree angle to your desk or table, while the bottom screen is at something more like a 45-degree angle.

This could come in handy when you want to view two or more apps at once, view a split-screen of a video call or other content, or use the keyboard to type, the lower display for handwritten notes or drawings using a removable stylus, and the top screen for viewing… something else.

As with all of the other Compal devices that have won IF Design Guide awards recently, it’s unclear whether the Envision Lite will ever see the light of day. The awards page for the computer lists 2020 as the “date of launch,” but Compal is a contract manufacturer that doesn’t build and sell products on its own. So it’s up to other companies to decide whether to pay Compal to mass produce the Envision Lite or something like it.