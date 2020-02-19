Android 11 Developer Preview is now available for Pixel 2 or later

With little fanfare, Google has dropped the first developer preview of Android 11. The release comes about three months ahead of the company’s annual Google IO developer conference, and gives us our first look at the next version of the operating system that powers most of the world’s smartphones.

Google says Android 11 includes “behavior changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy,” but the developer preview is still very much a work in progress and not intended for use on your daily driver smartphone — any apps that rely on SafetyNet approvals, for example, may not work.

The final release of Android 11 is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2020, but developers that want to start working with it now can download system images available for Google Pixel 2 and later, and you can read more about Android 11 at the Android Developers website and in Google’s blog post announcing the first preview release.

So what’s new in Android 11?

Here are some of the things Google spells out in its developer documentation and/or items discovered by folks who have already started kicking the tires of the developer preview:

New features (system-wide and user facing)

There’s a dedicated conversation section in the notification shade.

Users can insert images or other rich media into notification replies (if supported by the app).

More OS features can be updated via the Google Play Store thanks to Project Mainline updates.

Android Police found that you can set Android to automatically switch to dark theme at certain times (or at sunset).

Xda-developers spotted early hints of support for scrolling screenshots.

New features (for developers)

Native support for displays with “pinhole” or “waterfall”

Apps can mute sounds and notifications only when the camera is active.

Apps can use chat bubbles so that conversations are accessible when you’re in other apps. (This was a developer option in Android 10, but it’s graduated to a user-facing feature in Android 11).

Apps can detect whether a data connection is unmetered in order to toggle high-resolution video or other higher quality content (to take advantage of 5G networks).

There’s improved support for phones with “pinhole” camera cut-outs in the display or “waterfall screens.”

Privacy

Apps that request access to your device’s location, mic, or camera can be granted a temporary, one-time permission that will be revoked after an app is no longer visible.

If a user denies a specific permission twice, Android 11 will treat that as “don’t ask again.”

Apps that target Android 11 “cannot directly request all-the-time access to background location.”

There are also many more developer-centric features outlined at the Android Developers website, including changes to the way apps can access storage, API updates, and more.

Google’s Android 11 release timeline includes a second developer preview in March, and a third in April… followed by a series of beta releases set to launch starting in May.

The company is also introducing a new “Platform Stability” milestone timed to coincide with Android 11 Beta 2 in June — this means that the APIs should be nearly finalized, which should give developers time to fully test their apps before Android 11 is released to phone makers and the public later in the year.

Another fun fact — while Google has moved away from the “tasty treat” codenames associated with Android releases, the company is still using “Android 11” and “Android R” interchangeably in its documentation.

One not-so-fun fact? This is indeed the end of the line for the original Pixel smartphones. Google released the final security updates for the phones recently, and they’re the only Pixel phones excluded from the Android 11 developer preview.

… developing