AMD launches two more Ryzen Embedded chips for low-power PCs

AMD is expanding its line of Ryzen Embedded chips designed for small, low-power computers.The new chips are part of the Ryzen Embedded R1000 family that debuted last year, which means they’re still 14nm processors that pair first-gen “Zen” CPU cores with Radeon Vega graphics.

But the new chips Ryzen Embedded R1102G and Ryzen Embedded R1305G chips consume even less power, making them better solutions for small, fanless systems… particularly ones that don’t need a blazing fast processor, because the new chips are slower than the models released last year.

Here’s a run-down of the Ryzen Embedded R1000 series as of February 25th, 2020:

All of the new chips support DDR4-2400 memory and AMD Ryzen 3 graphics, with the three lowest-power versions sporting GPU frequencies of 1 GHz, while the R1606G has a 1.2 GHz GPU.

A few other differences between the chips:

The 10W + chips support up to 3 displays, while the R1102G only supports up to 2.

The R1102G only supports single-channel memory (w/ECC), while the R1305G supports dual-channel (w/o ECC) and the 12W+ chips support dual-channel memory w/ECC).

The R1102G has 4 PCI lanes, compared with 8 on the other chips.

You can find a more detailed comparison at AMD’s embedded product page.

For the most part these Ryzen Embedded chips are likely destined for small form-factor desktops, motherboards, and industrial computers like the ones that are a result of a partnership AMD announced in December. AMD notes that Kontron and Simply NUC have already adopted the new 6-10 watt Ryzen Embedded R1000 chips for new mini PCs.

But the low-power processors could also be used for mobile devices — for example, the still-not-ready-for-release Smach Z handheld gaming PC is powered by a Ryzen Embedded V1000 series processor.

press release















