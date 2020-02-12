Activision Blizzard pulls games from GeForce Now as game streaming wars begin

You know how you have to subscribe to umpteen different video streaming services if you want to watch Man in the High Castle, Stranger Things, Star Trek: Picard, Avenue 5, and Doctor Who?
It looks like game streaming services could go the same way. Just a week after announcing the public launch of its GeForce Now game streaming service, following years of beta testing, NVIDIA has revealed that Activision Blizzard has pulled it games from the service.
That announcement alone may just be bad news for NVIDIA customers. But it could also be a sign of things to come for the game streaming space.
NVIDIA says there are still more than 1,500 games playable through GeForce Now. But with Activision Blizzard removing its catalog, that means gamers won’t be able to stream titles including Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Starcraft 2.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they showed up on a rival service at some point in the future (or return to GeForce Now after NVIDIA and Activision Blizzard work out some sort of a deal).
While there are some key differences between GeForce Now and Google’s Stadia or Microsoft’s upcoming xCloud, there are a growing number of companies looking to let you stream games over the internet to your TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.
The selling points are that you can play your games on any device and that you don’t need a console or gaming PC to play — you just need a speedy internet connection.
But if you need to sign up for half a dozen different services to access the games you want to play, I wonder how long it will take for subscription burnout to kick in.
I’m feeling pretty okay with watching the confusion unfold from the safety and predictability of my desktop and GoG library.
I’d feel better if I knew that wouldn’t make me look like an old weirdo with a weird glowy box box that nobody was making games for once all the dust has settled.
On topic: I thought the differentiation for this program was that you could bring your own library of games? Could you not simply download it manually or are you restricted to a selection of launchers?
The whole point of GeForce Now is that it lets you stream games you own to any supported device. So if Activision Blizzard pulls its games, you can still play them on a PC if you own them. But you won’t be able to stream them to your phone or other gadgets.
I wonder how much Activision is concerned that the success of streaming services like GeForce Now on mobile platforms will cannibalize their mobile games, especially their high-earning pay-to-win games. After all, if you have your entire PC collection available to play on your phone anytime anywhere, why bother with more limited mobile games?
Clearly pulling their own titles off the service isn’t going to stop people from playing games from other companies, but anything that makes the service less ubiquitous on the mobile platforms will prevent the mobile game market from being adversely impacted.