Zotac introduces ZBOX mini PCs with Intel Comet Lake chips

In addition to launching its first mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen processors, Zotac is updating its ZBOX nano line of tiny computers with two new models featuring 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processors.

The new Zotac ZBOX MI662 nano and ZBOX CI662 nano are both compact computers by traditional desktop standards — although the CI662 has a larger case with lots of small holes in it because it’s a passively-cooled computer (meaning there are no fans inside).

Both of these systems will ship with Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processors, but Zotac will also offer lower-priced configurations with Core i3 and Core i5 processor options.

For the most part, the fanless CI662 nano and the actively cooled MI662 have the same specs — the key difference is the size and shape of the computers.

Both feature:

Intel Core i7-10510U processors

Intel UHD graphics

2 SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of DR4-2400/2666 RAM

2.5″ drive bay for a HDD or SSD

2 x USB 3.1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

SDXC card reader

Mic and headphone jacks

And both systems are VESA mountable, meaning you can attach them to the back of a display to create a pseudo all-in-one desktop computer.

Zotac ZBOX MI662 nano

Zotac ZBOX CI662 nano

Other new mini PCs from Zotac this year include the Inspire Studio workstation PC, the ZBOX Edge mini PCs, and several new Magnus E gaming desktops.