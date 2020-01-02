Zotac introduces ZBOX Edge mini PCs (fanless or with active cooling)

Zotac is adding a new, slimmer set of computers to its ZBOX line of mini-desktops.
The Zotac ZBOX Edge MI643 is a compact desktop that’s just 1.12 inches high, and which houses a 15 watt Intel Comet Lake processor, while the new Zotac ZBOX Edge CI341 is a fanless model with a 6 watt Intel Gemini Lake processor and a slightly larger chassis (1.26 inches high) to aid in passive cooling.
Both models will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show next week, and the new mini PCs should be available for purchase later this year.
Here’s a run-down on the key specs for each model:
ZBOX Edge MI643
- Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor
- Intel UHD graphics
- 2 x SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-2400/2666 memory
- 1 x M.2 2242 slot
- 1 x M.2 2280 slot
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port
- microSD card reader
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
ZBOX Edge CI341
- Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor
- Intel UHD 600 graphics
- 2 x SODIMM slots for up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory
- 1 x M.2 2242/2280 slot
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C port
- microSD card reader
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
Personally I would chose the NUC over Zotac for an Intel based SFF PC. I am very interested in their AMD SFF designs.