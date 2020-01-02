Zotac introduces ZBOX Edge mini PCs (fanless or with active cooling)

Zotac is adding a new, slimmer set of computers to its ZBOX line of mini-desktops.

The Zotac ZBOX Edge MI643 is a compact desktop that’s just 1.12 inches high, and which houses a 15 watt Intel Comet Lake processor, while the new Zotac ZBOX Edge CI341 is a fanless model with a 6 watt Intel Gemini Lake processor and a slightly larger chassis (1.26 inches high) to aid in passive cooling.

Both models will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show next week, and the new mini PCs should be available for purchase later this year.

Here’s a run-down on the key specs for each model:

ZBOX Edge MI643

Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor

Intel UHD graphics

2 x SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-2400/2666 memory

1 x M.2 2242 slot

1 x M.2 2280 slot

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

3.5mm audio jack

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port

microSD card reader

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

ZBOX Edge CI341