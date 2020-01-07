WD made an 8TB portable SSD, but you can’t buy it (yet)

Portable SSD prices have fallen in recent years, and you can these days you can pick up a 2TB model for around $270. But an 8TB portable SSD? Right now that’s priceless.
Western Digital is unveiling a prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show, but the company hasn’t committed to bringing it to market anytime soon.
The SanDisk 8TB portable SSD is a pocket-sized device with enough storage space to hold 1300+ hours of 4K video, among other things. Even with support for 20Gbps USB data transfers, it’d take a while to fill up that drive.
While the new SSD is just prototype, WD is also launching a few real products at CES, including:
- 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Luxe USB Type-C flash drive (that works with phones and laptops)
- WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD with SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps support
- ibi smart photo management device with 1TB of storage
