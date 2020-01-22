This fanless mini PC houses a 35 watt, 8-core Intel core i9 processor

Impact Display Solutions sells a number of fanless computers designed for industrial use. But the new IMP-3654-B1-R is one of the smallest, most powerful fanless systems to date.

It’s a passively cooled computer that measures 7.5″ x 6″ x 3″ and which is available with up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i9-9900T Coffee Lake-R processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and Intel UHD 630 graphics.

While that’s a 35 watt chip that scores lower than the 65 watt Core i9-9900 in benchmarks, the size constraints of this mini PC make the lower-power processor a better fit.

The computer features dual Ethernet ports, DisplayPort and HDMI ports, 8 USB ports, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory, up to 2TB of solid state storage, and optional support for WiFi and Bluetooth.

Impact Display’s mini PC features a Fujitsu-made motherboard, which is also compatible with the even-smaller Fujitsu SmartCase S520 chassis — but that mini PC case requires a cooling fan.

While the IMP-3654-B1-R isn’t designed specifically for consumers, its small size and simple design make it look a bit like an oversized Intel NUC, and I doubt it would look all that out of place in a home theater setup… if you can afford it. Pricing information hasn’t been released.

via NotebookCheck