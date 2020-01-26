Liliputing

The Open Book eReader will be a real thing you can buy eventually

at by Leave a Comment

Developer Joey Castillo’s Open Book is a work-in-progress eBook reader featuring a small E Ink display, open source software, and open hardware — detailed descriptions of most components are printed right on the circuit board.

I wrote about the Open Book Project in December, and since then a few key things have happened. The hardware is almost finished (although the software still needs some work). And the project was selected as winner of HackADay’s Take Flight with Feather contest, which means that at least 100 Open Book Project boards will be manufactured and made available for folks to purchase.

Adafruit will be handling the manufacturing, and Digi-Key will eventually be selling Open Book boards. It’s unclear at this point how much they’ll cost or exactly when they’ll be available.

But if you want to see what the Open Book looks like as of last week, Castillo posted a video of a fully assembled version with a wood body and preliminary software:

The system features a 4.2 inch, 400 x 300 pixel ePaper display, a SAMD51 ARM Cortex-M4 32-bit processor, a microSD card reader, 7 buttons for navigation, status LED lights, a headset jack, and a micro USB port.

It’s not the most powerful eBook reader around, but it’s certainly one of the most open/hacker-friendly.

You can find more details at Github and HackADay or by following Castillo on Twitter.

via Gizmodo

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of