The Open Book eReader will be a real thing you can buy eventually

Developer Joey Castillo’s Open Book is a work-in-progress eBook reader featuring a small E Ink display, open source software, and open hardware — detailed descriptions of most components are printed right on the circuit board.

I wrote about the Open Book Project in December, and since then a few key things have happened. The hardware is almost finished (although the software still needs some work). And the project was selected as winner of HackADay’s Take Flight with Feather contest, which means that at least 100 Open Book Project boards will be manufactured and made available for folks to purchase.

Adafruit will be handling the manufacturing, and Digi-Key will eventually be selling Open Book boards. It’s unclear at this point how much they’ll cost or exactly when they’ll be available.

But if you want to see what the Open Book looks like as of last week, Castillo posted a video of a fully assembled version with a wood body and preliminary software:

For more detail about the state of the book, I made a 90-second video showing and explaining the (very) simple software for book reading, so far. As a side note: zeroing in on a wooden case design! Stained, laser-cut 1/16″ basswood + nylon screws. Need to try some hardwoods next! pic.twitter.com/2sfoBqNnTW — joey castillo (@josecastillo) January 23, 2020

The system features a 4.2 inch, 400 x 300 pixel ePaper display, a SAMD51 ARM Cortex-M4 32-bit processor, a microSD card reader, 7 buttons for navigation, status LED lights, a headset jack, and a micro USB port.

It’s not the most powerful eBook reader around, but it’s certainly one of the most open/hacker-friendly.

You can find more details at Github and HackADay or by following Castillo on Twitter.

via Gizmodo