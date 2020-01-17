The “Nuclear Football” is a one-of-a-kind portable, liquid-cooled gaming PC

Gaming laptops have been around for a few years… but for the most part using one involves sacrificing some performance in the name of portability.

So one gamer decided to build a unique portable gaming PC that packs the power of a high-end desktop into a luggable case. It’s called the Nuclear Football, and it consists of a modified Pelican 1525 case that’s been stuffed with desktop PC hardware, a liquid cooling system, and a 23 inch monitor. There are also cut-outs in the case for ports.

While the whole thing looks both awesome and kind of ridiculous, redditor /u/thegarbz says it’s actually cheaper than a laptop with similar specs, and it has a larger display than you’ll find on any notebook.

The computer includes an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 desktop processor, an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 Super FE graphics card, a Gigabit B450-i Aorus Pro WiFi motherboard, a Corsair 600-watt power supply, 16GB of RAM,and a 256GB SSD.

The display is a Dell 23 inch monitor that fits into the top of the case so that Pelican 1525 can be opened like a laptop.

And the most unusual thing about the system (which is likely where it draws its name), is the water cooling system which is made from a series of components from EK-Vector and Alphacool. You can find details in the reddit post describing the system.

Overall, the cooling system helps the computer maintain temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) while gaming, or about 44 degrees Celsius (110 Fahrenheit) under full load.

Unlike a laptop, the Nuclear Football does not have a built-in keyboard, it requires a wired or wireless external keyboard. And it’s not designed to be plugged in, not to run on battery power — it’s portable in the sense that it’s designed to be easy to move from place to place and to set up in seconds, but it’s not designed for gaming on the bus or train.

But for folks like thegarbz who spend a lot of time in hotels, it provides a full desktop gaming experience on the go… assuming you can get it past airport security.

You can find more pictures of the Nuclear Football at imgur.

via HackADay