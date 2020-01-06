The new Asus ZenBook Duo is 3.3 pound dual-screen laptop (14 inch primary, 12.6 inch secondary)

Asus is introducing a smaller, cheaper version of its dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo. While last year’s model was a 5.5 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch primary display and a 14 inch secondary touchscreen display above the keyboard, the new Asus ZenBook Duo (UX481) is a 3.3 pound notebook with a 14 inch primary display and a 12.6 inch second screen.

It’s expected to hit the streets in the first quarter of the year for an unspecified price. But a glance at the spec sheet makes it clear that this is a more affordable alternative to the $2500 “Pro” model.

Whereas the Pro version has a 4K OLED primary display, an Intel H-series processor, and NVIDIA graphics, the new ZenBook Duo has the kind of specs you’d expect from a thin and light laptop designed to balance portability, price, and performance. It just has that weird second screen above the keyboard.

Primary display: 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel primary (with optional touch)

Second display: 12.6 inch Asus ScreenPad Plus

Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX250

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133

Storage: 256GB to 1TB PCIe SSD

Battery: 70 Wh

Wireless: WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0

USB ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Other ports: HDMI, audio, microSD card reader

Audio: Harman Kardon certified audio with microphone array

Dimensions: 323mm x 223mm x 19.9mm (12.7″ x 8.8″ x 0.8″)

Weight: 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds)

The laptop also has an IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition.

The stand-out feature is obviously the second screen which can be used to display additional content and/or to interact with apps using a touchscreen interface above the keyboard. But the laptop also has a physical trackpad on the right side of the keyboard rather than below it (to make room for the second screen).