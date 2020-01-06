TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10L,and TCL 10 5G smartphones coming soon for under $500

While TCL may not be the first company you think of when it comes to smartphones, the Chinese electronics company has actually been making phones for years… most recent BlackBerry, Alcatel, and even Palm smartphones are actually made by TCL.

This year the company plans to sell phones under its own brand name — starting with three TCL 10-series smartphones.

They’re all expected to be available in the US and Canada in the second quarter of 2020, with prices starting at less than $500.

While TCL isn’t providing detailed specs yet, here’s what we know about the upcoming smartphones:

The TCL 10 5G will feature Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor with integrated 5G connectivity.

will feature Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor with integrated 5G connectivity. The TCL 10 Pro has an “edge AMOLED display.”

has an “edge AMOLED display.” The TCL 10L is.. also a phone that’s coming soon.

All three phones have quad camera systems on the back, with the 10L sporting a 48MP primary camera while the other two models have 64MP cameras.

We should learn more about the upcoming phones on February 22nd. TCL is set to hold a press event on February 2020 as part of the annual Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain.

For now, you can checkout a couple of short teaser videos for a glimpse at the design of the upcoming phones: