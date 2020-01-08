Samsung’s latest portable SSD has a built-in fingerprint reader

Portable USB SSDs may be pricier than portable hard drives, but prices have been falling in recent years, making them viable alternatives. They offer plenty of advantages including speedier data transfers, smaller sizes, and better durability thanks to the lack of moving parts.

Samsung’s newest entry also adds something else to the mix: biometric security.

The new Samsung T7 Touch portable SSDs feature built-in fingerprint scanners. They should be available starting this month for $130 for a 500GB SSD.

Theoretically that’s the same as the list price for a 500GB Samsung T5 portable SSD without a fingerprint reader. But you can usually pick one up for significantly less (currently they’re selling for about $90), which means that you’ll probably end up paying a premium to get the new model.

That said, the ability to encrypt the drive so that it can only be unlocked with a fingerprint is only one update — the new Samsung T7 Touch is also up to twice as fast as the T5, with data transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s.

Samsung’s new SSD has a USB Type-C port and supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps connections. It measures about 3.3″ x 2.2″ x 0.3″ and weighs just 2 ounces.

In addition to supporting AES 256-bit hardware encryption and fingerprint authentication, you can set up a password for unlocking the SSD. And if you really don’t care about the fingerprint feature, Samsung will also also launch a non-touch version of the portable T7 SSD in the second quarter of the year. It’ll support encryption and password-protection, but it won’t have a fingerprint reader.

Pricing for the non-touch model hasn’t been announced yet, but here’s the run-down on pricing for the various Samsung T7 Touch models available at launch:

500GB for $130

1TB for $230

2TB for $400

press release