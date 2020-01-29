Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 5G in Korea (the first 5G tablet)

While 5G wireless networks are just starting to come online around the world, smartphone makers (and chip makers) have been jumping on the 5G bandwagon for a while — this year pretty much every device that ships with Qualcomm’s top smartphone processor this year will also have a 5G modem.

But tablets? We haven’t really seen any 5G-ready tablets until now. But that’s starting to change too.

Samsung has just introduced the Android-powered Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet. It goes on sale in the company’s home country of South Korea on January 30th.

There’s no word on if or when this particular model will be available outside of South Korea. But it’s probably just a matter of time until tablets with optional 5G become at least as widespread a phenomenon as 4G tablets (which is to say not super common, but not all that rare either).

For the most part the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is the same as the non-5G version that launched last summer. The key difference is the addition of a Snapdragon X50 modem for connecting to 5G networks with theoretical top download speeds of 5 Gbps. Oh, and the starting price is higher — with a starting price of about $850, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will cost $200 more than the WiFi-only model.

Both versions feature:

10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS storage or 8GB/256GB

microSD card reader

13MP + 5MP rear cameras

8MP front camera

Quad speakers

Dual microphones

7,040 mAh battery

15W fast charger

USB-C

802.11ac WiFI

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/GLONASS

9.6″ x 6.3″ x 0.22″

15 ounces

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G features a pressure-sensitive Samsung S-Pen that you can magnetically attach to the back of the tablet for charging or storing. There’s also support for an optional keyboard folio case, sold separately.