Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 2-in-1 with Quantum Dot LED display coming soon for $830 and up

Samsung’s first two laptops with Quantum Dot LED (QLED) displays haven’t hit the market yet. But Samsung is already introducing a new model with a more affordable starting price.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α is a convertible notebook with a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel QLED display, a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, and a starting price of $830.

It’s set to hit the streets in the first half of 2020.

The entry-level price gets you a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage, but Samsung will also offer configurations with up to 12GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe storage.

Other features include an aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, WiFi 6 support, stereo 1.5 watt speakers, a 720p camera with dual array digital microphones, a 54 Wh battery, and a decent selection of ports including:

USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

HDMI

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader

The laptop measures 12″ x 8″ x 0.55″ and weighs about 2.6 pounds and support an optional Active Pen for pressure-sensitive input, although the pen is sold separately.

The key selling point for this convertible laptop is probably the display. Quantum Dot displays offer wider color gamut and deeper blacks than typical LED displays, while also consuming less power. Samsung says the Galaxy Book Flex α can display more than a billion colors and supports up to 600-nits of brightness.

While QLED displays may not quite match AMOLED screens when it comes to black levels, they’re competitive in many other areas, and with a starting price of $829, the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α is going to be a lot more affordable than any AMOLED laptops we’ve seen to date.