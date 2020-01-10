Liliputing

Reviiser Cyberdeck is a DIY “portable” computer powered by a Raspberry Pi 4

Before there were laptop computers as we know them today, there were theoretically portable systems like the Osborne 1 which included keyboards, tiny screens, disk drives and a case designed to be folded up so you could take the PC with you. You needed to plug in a battery for truly mobile computing though.

We’ve come a long way since the Osborne 1 was released in 1981. But the Reviiser CyberDeck is a modern take on this kind of classic “luggable” computer.

The Reviiser CyberDeck is a work-in-progress portable PC designed by Dave Estes, and it features:

  • Raspberry Pi 4 with custom software
  • 3D printed case
  • Mechanical keyboard
  • 7 inch touchscreen display
  • Touchpad (on the side)
  • Mechanical on and off switches
  • 30,000 mAh battery

While the system is awfully clunky by modern PC standards, it has a sort of retro-cool factor, and it’s theoretically portable thanks to a folding design.

Estes plans to share a parts list and 3D design files in the future for folks looking to design their own.

via HackADay

 

