Qualcomm launches three new chips for mid-range 4G smartphones

Qualcomm may be making a big play for the 5G market this year by integrating a 5G modem with its Snapdragon 765 series chips and requiring device makers opting for a Snapdragon 865 chip to also use a Snapdragon X55 5G modem. But the company isn’t giving up on 4G just yet.

The chip maker has announced three new mid-range processors with integrated 4G modems.

Smartphone powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor should hit the streets in the first quarter of 2020, while device with Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 chips are scheduled to launch by the end of the year.

All three new system-on-a-chip solutions include 4G LTE, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. But as usual, the higher the number, the higher the performance (and price tag).

With that in mind, the Snapdragon 720G is the most powerful of the bunch. It’ an octa-core processor with Qualcomm Kryo 465 CPU cores that can run at up to 2.3 Ghz. It has Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics, a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem with download speeds up to 800 Mbps and upload speeds as high as 150 Mbps, and support for phones with:

Display resolutions up to 2560 x 1080 pixels (at 90 Hz or 120 Hz)

Up to 8GB of RAM

eMMC 5.1 storage

HDR10 video

192MP photo capture

The G in the name stands for gaming, and Qualcomm says this chip supports HDR game play and has AI features that come into play for gaming, photography, voice assistant applications, and other activities.

You can find more details in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G product brief.

The Snapdragon 662 features 8 Qualcomm Kryo 260 processor cores that can hit top speeds of 2 GHz, Adreno 610 graphics, a Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with support for top speeds of 390 Mbs down and 150 MBps up, and support for up to a 2200 x 1080 pixel, 60 Hz display, 48MP image capture, and Quick Charge 3.0. More details for this chip are in the Snapdragon 662 product brief.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 sports eight Kryo 240 CPU cores that run at up to 1.8 Ghz, Adreno 610 graphics, a Snapdragon X11 LTE modem, and similar display and camera features to the Snapdragon 662. More details are available in the Snapdragon 460 product brief.