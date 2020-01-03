NEC returns to the US PC market with new thin, light, and expensive laptops

It’s been a few years since Japanese electronics company has offered personal computers in the US market. But that changes this year, with two new laptops and a new all-in-one desktop set to go on sale in the United States in March.

The NEC LaVie Pro Mobile is a 1.85 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display and an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processor, while the NEC LaVie Vega is a 4 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch 4K OLED display and support for up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor.

They’re expected have starting prices of $1600 and $2100, respectively. Meanwhile, the NEC LaVie Home is an all-in-one desktop PC with a 27 inch display, an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor, and a $1800 starting price.

NEC Personal Computers is actually a joint venture between Lenovo and NEC… although Lenovo has a controlling stake. So the last time an NEC laptop made it to US shores, it was actually a Lenovo-branded product (Lenovo slapped its name on the existing NEC LaVie Z in 2015).

This time NEC’s laptops will be sold under the company’s own name… for better or worse. While NEC has continued selling laptops in its home market of Japan, it’s been a long time since an NEC-branded PC went on sale in the United States. That could make the relatively high price tags for these new models a bit tough to swallow.

Anyway, here’s an overview of some key specs for each new model.

NEC LaVie Pro Mobile

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (300 nits)

Intel Core i7-8565U

8GB of LPDDR3 RAM

512GB of solid state storage

49 Wh battery

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

HDMI 1.4b

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader

2W stereo speakers

Dual microphones

Fingerprint reader

720p camera

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″

1.85 pounds starting weight

NEC LaVie Vega

15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel OLED display (400 nits)

Intel Core i7-9750H

8GB DDR4 RAM

32GB Intel Optane storage

512GB SSD

80 Wh battery

2 x Thunderbolt 3

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader

2W stereo speakers

4 x microphones

720p webcam with IR camera

Corning Gorilla Glass lid

14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.7″

4.1 pounds

NEC LaVie Home

27 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (250 nits)

Intel Core i7-10510U processor

8 GB of DDR3-2666 memory

256GB SSD

3TB HDD

720p webcam

2.7W stereo speakers

4 x microphones

802.11ax WiFI

Bluetooth 5.0

Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

3.5mm audio

mciroSD card reader

24.2″ x 13.5″ x 11.3″

23 pounds

via PRNewswire, AnandTech, and Notebook Italia