NEC returns to the US PC market with new thin, light, and expensive laptops

It’s been a few years since Japanese electronics company has offered personal computers in the US market. But that changes this year, with two new laptops and a new all-in-one desktop set to go on sale in the United States in March.

The NEC LaVie Pro Mobile is a 1.85 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch display and an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processor, while the NEC LaVie Vega is a 4 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch 4K OLED display and support for up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor.

They’re expected have starting prices of $1600 and $2100, respectively. Meanwhile, the NEC LaVie Home is an all-in-one desktop PC with a 27 inch display, an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor, and a $1800 starting price.

NEC Personal Computers is actually a joint venture between Lenovo and NEC… although Lenovo has a controlling stake. So the last time an NEC laptop made it to US shores, it was actually a Lenovo-branded product (Lenovo slapped its name on the existing NEC LaVie Z in 2015).

This time NEC’s laptops will be sold under the company’s own name… for better or worse. While NEC has continued selling laptops in its home market of Japan, it’s been a long time since an NEC-branded PC went on sale in the United States. That could make the relatively high price tags for these new models a bit tough to swallow.

Anyway, here’s an overview of some key specs for each new model.

NEC LaVie Pro Mobile

  • 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (300 nits)
  • Intel Core i7-8565U
  • 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM
  • 512GB of solid state storage
  • 49 Wh battery
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
  • HDMI 1.4b
  • 3.5mm audio
  • microSD card reader
  • 2W stereo speakers
  • Dual microphones
  • Fingerprint reader
  • 720p camera
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″
  • 1.85 pounds starting weight

NEC LaVie Vega

  • 15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel OLED display (400 nits)
  • Intel Core i7-9750H
  • 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • 32GB Intel Optane storage
  • 512GB SSD
  • 80 Wh battery
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio
  • microSD card reader
  • 2W stereo speakers
  • 4 x microphones
  • 720p webcam with IR camera
  • Corning Gorilla Glass lid
  • 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.7″
  • 4.1 pounds

NEC LaVie Home

  • 27 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (250 nits)
  • Intel Core i7-10510U processor
  • 8 GB of DDR3-2666 memory
  • 256GB SSD
  • 3TB HDD
  • 720p webcam
  • 2.7W stereo speakers
  • 4 x microphones
  • 802.11ax WiFI
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 3.5mm audio
  • mciroSD card reader
  • 24.2″ x 13.5″ x 11.3″
  • 23 pounds

via PRNewswire, AnandTech, and Notebook Italia

 

Bobby
Guest
Bobby

In your introduction you described the NEC LaVie Pro Mobile as an 18.5 lb notebook. 🙂

4 minutes ago