Motorola Razr foldable phone will be available Feb 6 (pre-orders open Jan 26)

After a slight delay, Motorola’s first smartphone with a foldable OLED display is almost here.

The company says the Motorola Razr goes up for pre-order at Motorola, Walmart, and Verizon starting January 26th, and it will be available in stores February 6th.

As expected, the smartphone will be expensive — it sells for $1,500 (or about $62.50 per month if you spread it out over two years). And when you look at the specs, that price tag may be a little hard to justify.

The Motorola Razr will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 2,510 mAh battery and a 6.2 inch, 2142 x 876 pixel AMOLED display.

But it’s that least feature that contributes to much of the cost — foldable display ain’t cheap. And unlike Samsung’s $2000 Galaxy Fold smartphone, which is basically an 8 inch tablet that folds in half to become a phone-sized device, the Motorola Razr is a phone-sized device that folds in half to fit more easily into your pocket, and which has a design inspired by a classic Razr flip-phone.

It also has a secondary 2.7 inch, 800 x 600 pixel display that lets you see and respond to notifications without opening the phone, or use as a viewfinder when framing a selfie using the phone’s 16MP camera.