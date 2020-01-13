MediaTek launches Helio G70 series chips for mid-range gaming phones

Chip maker MediaTek introduced the G90 series of processors aimed at gaming smartphones last summer. Now the company is introducing a more affordable Helio G70 series aimed at mid-range gaming phones.
Basically that means you can expect less impressive CPU and GPU specs, but enough horsepower to enable reasonably decent performance for gaming on the go.
That’s a strategy that rival Qualcomm is also embracing — the company’s Snapdragon 730G and 765G chips are basically souped up versions of their mid-range processors with the same model numbers (sans the G at the end) designed for affordable gaming handsets.
Here’s what we can expect from the MediaTek Helio G70:
- CPU: 4 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz + 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.7 GHz
- GPU: ARM Mali-G53 2EEMC2 @ 820 Hz
- Memory: Support for up to 8GB LPDDR4x 1800 Mhz
- Storage: Support for emMC 5.1
- Max Display resolution: 2520 x 1080
- Camera: Up to 48MP or 16MP + 16MP
- Wireless: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Cat-7 DL/Cat-13 UL
Other features include support for up to 60 fps video playback at 1080p or up to 30 fps video at 2K resolutions, and support for AI-enabled face unlock.
MediaTek says the chip also uses “HyperEngine game technology” for intelligent management of CPU, GPU, and memory resources to help with gaming performance.
