MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processors coming to mid-range smartphones this year

Qualcomm isn’t the only chip maker looking to bring 5G connectivity to mid-range smartphones this year. MediaTek’s new Dimensity 800 5G chipset is an octa-core processor designed for “mid-tier and mass market” phones.

MediaTek first teased the new chip a few weeks ago, but now the company is providing more details about what to expect.

The Dimensity 800 is a 7nm octa-core processor with:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores (up to 2 GHz)

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores (up to 2 GHz)

ARM Mali-G57 MP4 GPU

In terms of wireless connectivity, the processor has a MediaTek 5G modem with support for sub-6GHz 5G networks in North America, Europe, and Asia. It can support two carrier aggregation, and falls back to 4G, 3G, or 2G networks when needed.

Other features include an AI processing unit capable of performing 2.4 TOPs, an image signal processor that can support 64MP cameras or multi-camera systems with up to 32MP + 16MP. And there’s support for AI-enhanced HDR image capture and 4K HDR video recording.

MediaTek says the Dimensity 800 series chips can also support phones with up to a FHD+ 90Hz display.

In other words, it’s the latest example of mid-range hardware supporting features that used to be exclusive to high-end devices.

