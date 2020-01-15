Logitech goes ergonimic with the ERGO K860 keyboard

After launching an ergonomic mouse last year, Logitech is fleshing out its line of PC peripherals that are designed conform to the shape of your body (rather than the other way around). The new Logitech ERGO K860 is a keyboard with a split layout designed to reduce the amount of bending your wrist has to do.

The new keyboard should be available this month for $130.

The split layout means that there’s a wedge-shaped empty space in the center of the QWERTY keys, allowing you to rest your hands at an angle. This section is also raised a bit, which means that rather than lying your hands flat on the keyboard, they’ll be propped up at a more natural angle.

Logitech says the result is 54-percent more wrist support and 25-percent less wrist bending than a typical keyboard.

The Logitech Ergo K860 is a wireless keyboard that supports Bluetooth Low Energy connections or a USB dongle. And the company says the keyboard should work for up to two years on a pair of AAA batteries (which means it doesn’t have a built-in rechargeable battery, but a pack of decent third-party rechargeables won’t set you back all that much money).

Of course, Logitech isn’t the first company to release an ergonomic keyboard — Microsoft currently sells 3 (the wired Ergonomic Keyboard, the wireless Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop, and the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard). But Engadget notes that Logitech’s keyboard has a few nice features including support for pairing with up to three devices and Mac support due to the way the keys are labeled.

