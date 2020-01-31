Lilbits 380: Taihe Gemini crowdfunding fail, Surface Hub 2X delayed (or canceled), and more

The Taihe Gemini portable monitor gathered a lot of attention last year for hitting a suite spot between portability, price, and functionality. It had plenty of ports, a built-in kickstand, and a battery that allowed it to run for hours at a time without drawing power from your laptop or other mobile devices.
I was reasonably impressed with the demo unit I reviewed nearly a year ago. There’s just one problem — a lot of people who backed one of the two crowdfunding campaigns never received their portable displays.
Taihe hasn’t issued an update since October, and the company’s website has gone offline, which doesn’t bode well for folks that are still waiting.
Theoretically this is always a risk with crowdfunding campaigns — you’re not so much pre-ordering a product as helping to fund a company that hopes to be able to deliver something if it can raise enough money to meet its projected expenses. But campaigns fail all the time for a variety of reasons — some folks are quick to call “scam,” but it’s just as likely that in some cases inexperienced developers underestimate costs and overestimate their chances of success.
Of course, that’s cold comfort to anyone who has spent hundreds of dollars in hopes of obtaining a product that never arrives.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech stories from around the web:
- Reminder: Sometimes Crowdfunding Campaigns Go Wrong [CNX-Software]
Taihe Gemini portable monitor crowdfunding campaigns sorta/kinda failed — a year later only some backers have ever received their devices and the company has gone silent.
- Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2X is Delayed and May Never Ship [Petri]
Speaking of failed products, it’s starting to look like Microsoft’s big-screen computer for conference rooms with a rotating display may never see the light of day.
- Ubuntu Touch on the Pinephone [Marius Gripsgård/YouTube]
This video shows the current state of Ubuntu Touch on the Pinephone ($150 Linux smartphone)…
- Ubuntu Touch is making the move from Mirclient to Wayland [mariogrip]
…and there are more details about the Ubuntu Touch team’s recent move to Wayland at the developer’s website.
- Coronavirus outbrake impact on PINE64 [Pine64 forum]
Considering the effort to limit the spread of a potentially deadly disease, the fact that some gadgets might ship a little late really doesn’t seem like that big a deal. But it might take a little longer than anticipated to receiver Pinebook or Pinephone devices.
- Update on my Mi Band 4 review — my $4 belt clip arrived [Liliputing]
It’s about as good as you’d expect a $4 accessory to be, but as long as my fitness tracker doesn’t fall out, I’ll be happy. One day in: so far, so good.
Leave a Reply