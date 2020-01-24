Lilbits 379: Lenovo’s USB-C bug, LG’s desktop mode, and Linux phones

Sometimes I like to tweet links to well written articles on other tech news sites rather than re-write the news for Liliputing.
And sometimes I like to roundup some of those recent Tweets into a blog post so that folks who don’t follow us on Twitter or Facebook don’t feel left out.
With that in mind, here’s a roundup of some recent news around the web — starting with Lenovo’s recent fix for a serious bug that could cause the Thunderbolt/USB-C ports to stop working on a whole bunch of recent ThinkPad laptops.
- ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 failure: What’s happening, why it’s happening, and how to fix it [NotebookCheck]
An overview of the issue, what to do about it, and a collection of resources for affected users.
- LG included Desktop mode with its Android 10 update [GSM Arena]
This could come in handy if you happened to buy a certain laptop dock for your phone.
- State of Magisk: 2020 [John Wu]
I haven’t kept up on the Android root/bootloader unlock/firmware flashing community in the past few years. But Magisk seems to be the go-to tool. This article provides a bit of history of the project, as well as a look toward the future.
- Librem 5 Chestnut Hardware Changes [Purism]
The latest batch of these Linux smartphones are shipping, and Purism says improvements include an update to the LED charging indicator light, support for read/write access to the microSD card, and an improved WWAN kill switch, among other things.
- PINE64 PinePhone Back Camera 720p On-Screen Preview [YouTube]
Speaking of Linux smartphones, this shows off some software improvements for the camera on the rival PinePhone.
Leave a Reply