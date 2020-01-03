Lenovo’s ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is a $100 wireless version of its ThinkPad keyboards

Most wireless keyboards look like… well, desktop keyboards. But the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II looks like what you’d get if you ripped the keyboard off a recent ThinkPad laptop… it even has an integrated TrackPoint nub in the middle and clickable buttons below the space bar.

It’s designed to work as wireless keyboard that gives you a ThinkPad experience when your laptop is hooked up to a docking station. But you could also use it as a standalone keyboard for just about any device — Lenovo says it’s compatible with Windows and Android and can pair with up to two devices.

The new ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II should be available in May for $100.

The keyboard measures about 12.1″ x .5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 1 pound. It connects to a PC or mobile device either via Bluetooth 5.0 or a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle that you can plug into the USB port.

You can adjust the tilt angle of the keyboard, and the key pitch of the scissor switch, chiclet-style keys is 19.05mm.

Lenovo says the keyboard is spill resistant and features 6-point key entry for visually impaired users, and has a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 2 months on a charge. If it does run out of juice, you can plug it into a USB-C charger for 15 minutes to get up to a week’s worth of use.