Lenovo’s 2nd-gen Smart Tab M10 is an Android tablet (and a Google Assistant smart display)

A year after launching a line of Android tablets that could also function as Alexa smart displays when connected to docking stations, Lenovo is introducing a 2nd-gen Lenovo Smart Tab M10… but a few key things have changed.

The new model has a slightly larger display, a much smaller dock, and instead of Amazon Alexa, the new model is designed to work with Google Assistant.

The company says the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd-gen with Google Assistant will be available later this year for $189 and up, unwieldy name and all.

The tablet has a 10.3 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display with 220 pixels per inch and support for up to 330-nits of brightness. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor and Lenovo will offer three memory/storage configurations:

2GB/32GB

4GB/64GB

4GB/128GB

All models feature microSD card readers with support for up to 256GB of removable storage, 5,000 mAh batteries, and support for 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The tablets have USB 2.0 Type-C ports and 3.5mm audio jacks, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and a pogo pin connector for attaching to the docking station.

While the previous-gen Smart Tab M10’s dock also served as a speaker, the new model is really just a charging dock that stands up the tablet so you can see the screen while it’s charging.

The tablet’s built-in stereo speakers will have to suffice for listening to music, video, or Google Assistant. And the tablet’s dual-array microphones are what you’ll use to talk to the tablet.

