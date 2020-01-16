Lenovo unveils Chromebook 10e tablet for the education market (plus 6 more laptops and Chromebooks)

It’s only been a little over a week since Lenovo introduced its first Chrome OS tablet, but the company is already taking the wraps off another model.

The Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet is coming in March for $269 and up, and the company says it’s a rugged model designed for classroom use. It’s just one of a bunch of new computers for the education market Lenovo is introducing today.

The tablet features a MediaTek processor and a rugged design including rubber bumpers and a screen covered in Dragontrail Pro glass that meets MIL-STD-810G testing standards.

It’s also designed to work with an optional detachable keyboard case featuring spill-resistant keys, and a digital pen that supports the Universal Stylus Input standard.

Possibly the most impressive thing about the Lenovo 10e Chromebook is that it will receive at least 8-years of automatic software updates. Google only promises 6.5 years of updates for most new Chromebooks these days, although the company has recently started extending the lifespan of some existing models. This is the first time a company has announced a brand new Chromebook that will get at least 8 years of updates though.

Other new PCs Lenovo is introducing include:

Windows

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 with thinner, lighter design (0.78 inches and 3.1 pounds), Pencil Touch support, and an unspecified Intel processor coming in February for $699 and up

with thinner, lighter design (0.78 inches and 3.1 pounds), Pencil Touch support, and an unspecified Intel processor coming in February for $699 and up Lenovo 100e 2nd-gen laptop available immediately for $299 and up

laptop available immediately for $299 and up Lenovo 300e 2nd-gen laptop available immediately for $349 and up

Chromebooks

Lenovo 100e Chromebook 2nd-gen available immediately for $214 and up

available immediately for $214 and up Lenovo 300e Chromebook 2nd-gen available immediately fro $319 and up

available immediately fro $319 and up Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd-gen available immediately for $399 and up

