Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 coming this year for $1600 and up

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is a thin and light convertible laptop that measures about 0.6 inches thick and which weighs about 3 pounds… which makes it a whopping 0.1 pounds lighter than the 4th-gen model it will replace later this year.

Like Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop, the updated X1 Yoga shares a lot of DNA with its predecessor, including a similar design and similar processor options. But the new model does have a few new display options, an updated keyboard with dedicated VoIP buttons, and support for 802.11ax WiFi (also known as WiFi 6).

The new model should be available later this year for $1600 and up.

Since the display options are some of the only new features, let’s take a look at the choices Lenovo will offer:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS (400 nits)

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel ePrivacy (500 nits, adjustable viewing angles)

14 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel (300 nits)

14 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel HDR 400 (500 nits)

Lenovo will offer the laptop with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake hexa-core processor with vPro and Intel UHD graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The computer has a 51 Wh battery with support for rapid charging and features an HD camera and IR camera with a privacy shutter. There’s also support for an optional ThinkPad pen.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 1.4 port. It also comes with an Ethernet dongle.

Lenovo will also offer optional 4G LTE support.

