Lenovo introduces Creator series PCs (but they’re not all coming to the North America)

Lenovo is introducing a new brand for personal computers aimed at content creators: the company is unveiling two Lenovo Creator Edition laptops ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show — but they’ll only be available in select markets… not including North America.

There’s also a new Creator Edition desktop computer that will be available globally, plus a few Creator Edition monitors.

The Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is a 15.6 inch laptop with support for up to an unspecified 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and the “latest” NVIDIA GTX graphics (which I’ve come to learn is code for “NVIDIA hasn’t announced the GPU that we’re using yet”).

The laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut and support for up to 300-nits of brightness, support for up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

Lenovo says the Yoga Creator 7 measures about 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 4 pounds. It supports WiFI 6 and has a decent range of ports including a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI port, and SD card slot — but no Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, numeric keypad, and support for Alexa and Cortana. The notebook has a front-facing Dolby Atmos speaker in addition two two more stereo speakers.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Creator 5 is a 4.8 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch full HD anti-glare display with 100-percent Adobe RGB color gamut. It also supports up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and the “latest” NVIDIA graphics card, but this model has a smaller 45 Wh battery, stereo 1.5 watt speakers, and a chunkier body that measures about an inch thick.

It tops out at 802.11ac WiFi, but this model does have a dedicated Ethernet jack in addition to an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a USB 2.1 Type-C port.

Again, neither of these laptops will be sold in North America.

What you will be able to buy in the US is the new Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5 desktop PC with support for up to the “latest” Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 3TB of storage (1TB SSD + 2TB HDD). But it won’t go on sale until October, when you’ll be able to pick one up for $1100 and up.

Lenovo is also launching two new Creator edition monitors — the $900, 27 inch, 4k Lenovo Qreater 27 Monitor with slim bezels and a screen that vibrates to function as a speaker, and the 27 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel Lenovo Q27h Monitor with a $350 price tag.