Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook coming this summer for $359 and up

Not every new Chromebook coming this year is going to cost $1000 and up. Case in point: Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet has a starting price of $280, and the company’s new IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook convertible notebook with a 13 inch display will sell for $359 and up when it goes on sale in June.

While that doesn’t exactly make the Flex 5 the cheapest game in town, that’s not a bad price for a convertible laptop with a full HD display, a Thunderbolt 3 port, pen support, and PCIe solid state storage.

Lenovo hasn’t shared specs for the entry-level model (or prices for a version with maxed out specs), but the company says the Flex 5 Chromebook will be available with up to:

10th-gen Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor

8GB of RAM

128GB of solid state storage.

The convertible laptop has a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in tablet, tent, stand, or notebook modes. It has a Thunderbolt 3 port, WiFi 6, a 720p webcam, and stereo speakers.

The display supports up to 300-nits of brightness, and the notebook features a spill-resistant keyboard.