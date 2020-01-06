Lenovo IdeaPad 14 laptops come with either AMD Ryzen 4000 or Intel Ice Lake

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 14 laptops are set to ship in April with a choice of processor families — and two different starting prices.
If you want a model with an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor, you’ll be able to pick one up for as little as $850. But prices start at $1210 for models with 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” processors.
Both are thin and light Windows laptops that weigh around 3.3 pounds and measure about 0.6 inches thick. But while the AMD model seems to offer more bang for the buck, there are certainly a few reasons to consider the Intel-powered version.
For example, only the Intel version has a Thunderbolt 3 port. And the AMD version of the laptop is only available with a metal chassis, while the Intel version is available in metal or with a Slate Grey fabric cover. The Fabric model is also available with a choice of FHD (300-nit) or 4K HDR (500-nit) touchscreen displays. Neither of those options are available with the AMD version of the laptop.
Here are some key specs for each version of the IdeaPad 14, which will be branded as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 outside of North America:
Lenovo Ideapad 14 (AMD)
- 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display (300 nits)
- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor
- AMD Radeon graphics
- Up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory
- Up to 512GB PCIe SSD
- Stereo 2W speakers
- Up to WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x USB Type-C
- HDMI 2.0b
- 3.5mm audio
- microSD card reader
- 12.62″ x 8.2″ x 0.58″
- 3.3 pound starting weight
Lenovo IdeaPad 14 (Intel, metal)
- 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel (300 nit) non-touch display
- Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
- Intel Iris Plus graphics
- Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics
- Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory
- Up to 1TB PCIe SSD
- Stereo 2W aspeakers
- Up to WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3
- 1 x USB-C
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- HDMI 2.0b
- microSD card reader
- 12.62″ x 8.19″ x 0.59″
- 3.3 pound starting weight
Lenovo IdeaPad 14 (Intel, fabric)
- 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen (300 nit) or 3840 x 2160 pixel (500 nit)
- Same specs as metal version
- 12.66″ x 8.19″ x 0.6″
- 3.41 pound starting weight
Lenovo will also offer a 15 inch model with a full metal body and support for optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics. That version is also expected to sell for $1210 and up.
