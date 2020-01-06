Lenovo Flex 5G laptop coming this spring for $1500 and up

Lenovo plans to be the first company to market with a Windows 10 notebook sporting integrated 5G LTE support. The Lenovo Flex 5G is a thin and light convertible laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor featuring support for sub-6GHz 5G networks.

It’s expected to go on sale in North America this spring for $1500 and up. In other markets the same computer will be marketed as the Lenovo Yoga 5G, but it’s the same computer under the hood.

First teased in May, 2019 as “Project Limitless,” the upcoming laptop is designed to offer all-day battery life and the ability to connect to high-speed wireless networks on the go… although the PC will likely fall back to 4G speeds when you’re in one of the many areas not yet covered by 5G.

The 3 pound laptop features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display with support for up to 400-nits of brightness, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Lenovo says the laptop’s 60 Wh battery should offer up to 24 hours of run time, but that’s likely going to vary depending on what you’re using the notebook to do.

The notebook measures 12.7″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ at its thinnest point and features an IR camera and fingerprint reader for secure logins, a Lenovo active pen for writing or drawing, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a headset jack, and a nano SIM card slot (it also supports e-SIM).