Intel NUC 8 Pro “Provo Canyon” is a mini PC with Whiskey Lake-U chips and vPro

Intel is adding yet another new model to is NUC line of mini computers. The new NUC 8 Pro, also known by the code name “Provo Canyon,” is a compact desktop computer available with up to a 15 watt Intel Core i7-8665U quad-core Whiskey Lake-U processor with vPro.

Provo Canyon systems are up for pre-order from SimplyNUC, and will likely hit other retail sites soon.

If you’re keeping track, this is at least the fourth set of Intel NUC systems powered by 8th-gen Intel Core processors.

First came the Intel “Hades Canyon” NUC with up to a 100 watt Intel Core i7-8809G Kaby Lake-G processor featuring AMD Radeon graphics.

Then there was the Intel “Bean Canyon” NUC with up to a 28 watt Intel core i7-8559U Coffee Lake processor and Iris Plus 655 graphics.

The third model was the Intel “Islay Canyon” Mainstream-G NUC with up to a 15 watt Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake-U processor and AMD Radeon 540X.

And now there’s the new “Provo Canyon” NUC 8 Pro models which have the weakest graphics of the bunch… but the top-of-the-line models support Intel vPro technology for enhanced security and performance.

Meanwhile, the Intel “Frost Canyon” NUC lineup with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake chips is already shipping and “Ghost Canyon” modular NUCs with Intel NUC Compute Elements are coming soon.

Anyway, back to Provo Canyon, it’s worth noting that not every model of the NUC 8 Pro family features vPro — only the models with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 chips — if you pick up a model with a Core i3-8145U processor, then no vPro for you.

You can find a full list of models at Intel’s ARK website.

For the most part, the new NUC 8 Pro looks a lot like other recent Intel NUC systems. It’s a 4.6″ x 4.4″ computer that’s available in tall (2.1″ high) or slim (1.5″ high) cases — the smaller version is SSD-only, while the taller version also has a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or second SSD.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0a

Thunderbolt 3

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

Gigabit Ethernet

The computer supports up to three displays, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and supports PCIe x4 NVMe storage and Intel Optane H10 or M10 memory.

via FanlessTech