Intel Frost Canyon NUC now available (mini PC with 6-core Comet Lake CPU)

The first of Intel’s NUC line of compact desktop computers to feature 10th-gen Core processors has arrived.

We started to get details about the new Frost Canyon NUC series last month, and now the first models are available for purchase.

Amazon is selling a barebones model with an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor for $679, or you can pick up a version with Windows 10 Pro and memory and solid state storage for between $876 and $999 depending on the configuration.

Newegg is also selling a bunch of different configurations including a version paired with 64GB of RAM and 3TB of storage (but no OS).

The little computer measures about 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″ for an SSD-only model, or 2″ high for a version with room for a 2.5 inch drive.

Each version supports WiFi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, and has Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A and HDMI ports.

While the Core i7 model is the first to hit the streets, eventually Intel will also offer lower-priced NUC10 models with Core i5-10210U and Core i3-10110U chips eventually — but those are both quad-core processors, so if you want a shiny new hexa-core, Intel Core U-series chip, the Core i7 version is the way to go.

No matter which chip you opt for though, all of the new Frost Canyon NUC systems are expected to be configured so that the processors run at 25 watts, which should allow these little desktop computers to offer better performance than most laptops with the same chips set to 15 watts.

via FanlessTech