HP launches ProBook x360 435 G7 with Ryzen 4000 coming in May

This spring HP will begin offering a new mid-range convertible laptop aimed at business and education customers. The new HP ProBook x360 435 G7 is a 3.3 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen processors based on Zen 2 architecture and Radeon Vega graphics.

HP hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the new laptop should be available in May.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G7 earns its business cred thanks to a MIL-STD-810G tested case, an HP Sure Start self-healing BIOS, and other security features (including a privacy shutter that covers the camera when it’s not in use).

But like most HP ProBook and EliteBook products, while this model is designed for business and education, there’s nothing stopping home users from purchasing one.

So here’s a run-down of some key specs and options:

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display (with 250 nit, 400 nit, and 1000-nit Sure View privacy screen options)

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U/Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U processor options

16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM

128GB to 512GB of M.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe SSD storage

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 1.4b

3.5mm audio

45Wh battery

12.2″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″

3.3 pounds

The notebook also supports fast charging, for up to a 50-percent charge in 30 minutes, support for an optional digital pen, and the ProBook x360 435 G7 will be available with Windows 10 Home or Pro licenses.