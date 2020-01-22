HP launches four new Chromebooks for the education market

HP is updating its line of Chromebooks designed for classroom use with four new models featuring Intel Gemini Lake or Gemini Lake Refresh processors, with prices starting at.

Here’s a run-down of some key features for the new models.

HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE

This convertible notebook features an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in notebook, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The laptop should be available this this month and comes with up to an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.0 support. There’s optional support for an active digitizer that lets you use a Wacom EMR pen with the tablet.

The notebook has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.-1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a headset jack. And other features include a spill-resistant keyboard, a microSD card reader, stereo speakers, and a 47.36 Wh battery.

HP also offers a dual-camera option, with one user-facing camera and a second world-facing camera.

HP says the new Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE measures 11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3.2 pounds.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE

This model is a little thinner and lighter, at 11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.74″ and 2.9 pounds, but it lacks the 360-degree hinge or active pen support. The touchscreen display is also optional — there are also non-touch models.

Otherwise, the specs are largely the same. This model has the same ports, processor options, and top memory and storage configurations as the convertible model.

HP says this model will be available this month.

HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE

Take all of the above, but swap out the Intel processor for an AMD chip, with a choice of an AMD A4-9120C processor with Radeon R4 graphics or an AMD A6-9220C processor with Radeon R5 graphics.

The HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE should be available in February, and it will ship with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 32GB of eMMC storage, and it features an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display.

Like the Intel versions, this notebook is designed for classroom use and should be able to survive a spill of up to 12 ounces of water or a fall from a height of up to 4 feet if the laptop lands on wood, or 2.5 feet if it hits concrete.

The AMD-powered Chromebook is the same size as its Intel sibling, but it’s a tad heavier, with a starting weight of 3 pounds.

HP Chromebook 14 G6

While HP is positioning this laptop as an option for teachers and students, the lack of the EE at the end of the name makes it clear that this isn’t an education-exclusive device. It’s just HP’s latest 14 inch Chromebook.

Available this month up to an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, HP says its new 14 inch Chromebook will ship with a choice of HD or full HD displays, and the laptop has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b port, and a wide-angle HD webcam, and dual microphones. It’s powered by a 47.36 Wh battery and comes with a 45 W USB-C charger.

The notebook measures 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and weighs 3.4 pounds.