GPD Win Max handheld gaming computer (what we know so far)

GPD makes some of the most interesting handheld computers and gaming devices we’ve seen in recent years. And this year the company plans to launch its most powerful model to date — the upcoming GPD Win Max will be a computer that looks like a tiny laptop, but which also has built-in gamepads.

The system’s been under development for a while, and has undergone a few behind-the-scenes changes during that time. But the handheld gaming computer is getting closer to launch, and GPD has begun sharing more details.

So here’s everything we know about the upcoming GPD WIn Max, collected in one place.

The computer will be GPD’s first computer with a 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processor, it’ll have Intel Iris Plus graphics, and it’ll be the first GPD Win (or Pocket) computer with a backlit keyboard.

Here’s a run-down of the specs that have been confirmed so far:

Display ??? CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 RAM ??? Storage ??? A/V HDMI USB 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB Type-A Connectivity Ethernet + WiFi & BT (unspecified) SD card microSD card reader Keyboard backlit Gamepad Analog sticks, D-pad, X, Y, A, B buttons, shoulder buttons Fans Dual Speakers ??? Battery ??? Dimensions ??? Price ???

We should get more details as the release date approaches. For now, here are some of the latest photos of the GPD Win Max:

