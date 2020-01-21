GPD Win Max handheld gaming computer (what we know so far)

GPD makes some of the most interesting handheld computers and gaming devices we’ve seen in recent years. And this year the company plans to launch its most powerful model to date — the upcoming GPD Win Max will be a computer that looks like a tiny laptop, but which also has built-in gamepads.
The system’s been under development for a while, and has undergone a few behind-the-scenes changes during that time. But the handheld gaming computer is getting closer to launch, and GPD has begun sharing more details.
So here’s everything we know about the upcoming GPD WIn Max, collected in one place.
The computer will be GPD’s first computer with a 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processor, it’ll have Intel Iris Plus graphics, and it’ll be the first GPD Win (or Pocket) computer with a backlit keyboard.
Here’s a run-down of the specs that have been confirmed so far:
|Display
|???
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1035G7
|RAM
|???
|Storage
|???
|A/V
|HDMI
|USB
|1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB Type-A
|Connectivity
|Ethernet + WiFi & BT (unspecified)
|SD card
|microSD card reader
|Keyboard
|backlit
|Gamepad
|Analog sticks, D-pad, X, Y, A, B buttons, shoulder buttons
|Fans
|Dual
|Speakers
|???
|Battery
|???
|Dimensions
|???
|Price
|???
We should get more details as the release date approaches. For now, here are some of the latest photos of the GPD Win Max:
This will be a thicc boi. In terms of total volume it might be comparable to a 13″ slim notebook.
Whoa, yea, bit too big and by the looks of it it’s gonna be not-light for sure, but, what the hell I still want one, heard there is gonna be new 10nm Intel Atom coming though, I still hope there is gonna be a true first gen GPD WIN successor, both in size and weight. Oh well, can’t wait for the final product to come out anyways, my GPD WIN is really BEAT UP and bulging now.