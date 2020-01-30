Google’s ADT-3 Android TV developer kit with Android 10 now available for $79

The Google ADT-3 is the first Android TV device to feature a version of Google’s smart TV software based on Android 10. First unveiled in December, the little TV box is aimed at developers who want to make sure their Android TV apps are ready for the software that will roll out to supported devices in the future.

It’s not supposed to be a consumer device. But anyone who really wants to get their hands on one can buy an ADT-3 Developer Kit now.

It’s available from Askey for $79.

That makes the ADT-3 about $10 more than a Google Chromecast Ultra. But unlike a Chromecast, the ADT-3 comes with a Bluetooth 4.2 remote control featuring 12 buttons, an LED status indicator light, and a microphone for Google Assistant voice commands.

And of course, Chromecast devices don’t run Android TV.

The ADT-3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Amlogic S950Y2 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 prcessor with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

The little TV box has an HDMI 2.1 port and supports 4K video output. Other features include a micro USB port for power, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 support, and a red/green status indicator light.

Google’s latest Android TV developer device measures just 2.72″ x 2.72″ x 0.59″ and weighs about 1.76 ounces. The remote control is actually heavier, at 2.1 ounces.

via @AndroidDev and Droid-Life