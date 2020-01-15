Liliputing

Google is phasing out support for Chrome apps

at by 1 Comment

When Google launched Chrome Apps in 2013, the idea was to let web developers create apps that worked more like native desktop applications thanks to powerful APIs and the ability to run even if you’re offline, among other things.

But web browsers and web standards have come a long way since then — and Google says Chrome Apps aren’t necessary anymore. So the company is going to phase out support over the next two years.


This is actually a follow-up to a move the company made in 2016. At the time, Google announced that it would end support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux by first removing them from the Chrome Web Store and that sometime in 2018 apps that were already installed would no longer work.

It looks like the company extended its deadline, because now Google says it will end support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux in June, 2020 (or December for enterprise or education users who elect to extend support).

Chromebook users will get a reprieve of a year or two. Mainstream support ends in June, 2021, while enterprise support ends in June, 2022.

Starting this March, Google will no longer accept Chrome App submissions to the Chrome Web Store, but developers of existing apps will be able to continue delivering updates through June, 2022. Developers looking to transition from a Chrome App to a progressive web app or some other type of modern web app can check out Google’s help page for tips on doing that.

Google notes that Chrome Extensions will continue to be supported on all platforms moving forward, as will themes.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guest
Tired_

Well, this sure sucks for Chromebook owners. I don’t see how a web app is going to let me mount network shares.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
20 seconds ago