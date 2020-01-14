Epic Games Store will keep giving away free games in 2020

When the Epic Games Store launched in 2019, one of the company’s strategies for getting folks to install its Steam alternative was to give away at least one PC game every week for free (and sometimes more than one). The promotion was originally set to run through the end of the year. But now Epic has announced it’ll continue through 2020.

Head on over to the store right now and you can snag a free copy of Sundered Eldritch Edition. Thursday afternoon you’ll be able to get Horace for free. And next week it’ll be something else.

The announcement comes as Epic announces some highlights from the first year of operation:

The store has 108-million customers (it’s unclear if they’ve all bought something or if, like me, many folks just login to grab the license keys for the free games).

Customers have spent $680 million in the Epic Games Store (so I guess at least some folks are paying).

$251 million of that was spent on third-party PC games (ie, not Fortnite or other Epic-owned titles).

If you did manage to snag every free game Epic offered over the past year, then you should have 73 games in your library, worth $1,455.