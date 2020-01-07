Eluktronics MAX 15 is a 3.8 pound gaming laptop

The days when it was impossible to find a gaming laptop that weighed less than 5 pounds are long gone. But the new Eluktronics MAX series gaming laptops are still impressively lightweight.
The company’s new MAX-15 laptop packs a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics, but weighs just 3.8 pounds.
Eluktronics also has a MAX-17 with a bigger screen and battery that weighs just 4.7 pounds.
The new laptops are available from the Elektronics website for $1500 and up.
Whichever screen size you choose, you get a powerful laptop with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, up to 8TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage (thanks to 2 PCie slots), a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting, and a full HD display with a high screen refresh rate.
Here are some of the key specs for each model:
Eluktronics MAX-15
- 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 144 Hz refresh rate
- Intel Core i7-9750H processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-P or RTX 2070 Max-P graphics
- 62.32 Wh battery
- 230W power adapter
- 2 x Mini-DisplayPort
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x USB-C
- 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
- microSD card reader
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 14″ x 9.3″ x 0.8″
- 3.8 pounds
Eluktronics MAX-15
- 17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 144 Hz refresh rate
- Intel Core i7-9750H
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2060 Max-P/RTX 2070 Max-P graphics options
- 91.24 Wh battery
- 180W (GTX) or 230W (RTX) power adapter
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3
- 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
- microSD card reader
- mic and headphone jacks
- 15.4″ x 10.2″ x 0.8″
- 4.7 pounds
