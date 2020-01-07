Eluktronics MAX 15 is a 3.8 pound gaming laptop

The days when it was impossible to find a gaming laptop that weighed less than 5 pounds are long gone. But the new Eluktronics MAX series gaming laptops are still impressively lightweight.

The company’s new MAX-15 laptop packs a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics, but weighs just 3.8 pounds.

Eluktronics also has a MAX-17 with a bigger screen and battery that weighs just 4.7 pounds.

The new laptops are available from the Elektronics website for $1500 and up.

Whichever screen size you choose, you get a powerful laptop with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, up to 8TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage (thanks to 2 PCie slots), a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting, and a full HD display with a high screen refresh rate.

Here are some of the key specs for each model:

Eluktronics MAX-15

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 144 Hz refresh rate

Intel Core i7-9750H processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-P or RTX 2070 Max-P graphics

62.32 Wh battery

230W power adapter

2 x Mini-DisplayPort

1 x HDMI 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB-C

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack

14″ x 9.3″ x 0.8″

3.8 pounds

Eluktronics MAX-15

17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 144 Hz refresh rate

Intel Core i7-9750H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2060 Max-P/RTX 2070 Max-P graphics options

91.24 Wh battery

180W (GTX) or 230W (RTX) power adapter

1 x Thunderbolt 3

1 x HDMI 2.0b

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

microSD card reader

mic and headphone jacks

15.4″ x 10.2″ x 0.8″

4.7 pounds

via NotebookCheck