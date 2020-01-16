ECS unveils Liva Q1 palm-sized PCs with dual display (or Ethernet) ports

PC maker ECS showcased several new mini PCs at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, including the previously announced ECS Liva Z3 Plus and Liva Z3E Plus with 10th-gen Intel Core Comet Lake chips. But the company is also updating its even smaller ECS Liva Q line of computers with new models featuring additional ports and functionality.

These tiny computers measure just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 1.4″ but they’re fully-functional computers with Intel processors and support for Windows 10.

While the new models look a lot like the ECS Liva Q2 from a few years ago, there are a few key updates.

For one thing, ECS is now offering additional ports: the ECS Liva Q1L has dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks and a single HDMI port, while the ECS Liva Q1D has just one Ethernet port, but it supports dual displays thanks to DisplayPort and HDMI ports.

ECS says the new models also feature HDMI CEC support, and there’s optional support for an LTE module and mSIM card slot.

Other key specs haven’t changed, so you’re looking at a little computer with an Intel Apollo Lake processor (Celeron N3350, Celeron N3450, or Pentium N4200), up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.

The tiny computers have an M.2 2230 slot populated by an 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2 card. And the systems feature two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and a USB 2.0 port plus a microSD card reader and a power jack.

